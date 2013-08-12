UPDATE 1-Swiss Life settles Austrian consumer suit

DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31
ZURICH Aug 12 Insurer Swiss Life said on Monday it had agreed with the Austrian consumers' association to end litigation over allegations one of its subsidiaries gave customers misleading advice.
Swiss Life said the collective action brought by Austrian consumers against its Swiss Life Select unit, which the group bought in 2008 for 1.2 billion euros ($1.60 billion) and re-branded earlier this year, is now closed.
The company, which reports first half 2013 results on Wednesday, said payment of the 11 million euro settlement will be made to the Austrian consumers association, VKI, to whom the investors had assigned their rights.
Swiss Life, which still faces similar allegations of systematic mis-selling in Germany, said it would account for the charge in its third quarter.
April 13 In the face of shareholder criticism, Credit Suisse said its top officers had proposed reducing the bonuses they would get by 40 percent from the bank's original recommendation.
April 13 Credit Suisse said its CEO and board of directors has proposed a reduction in performance awards by 40 percent.