UPDATE 1-Swiss Life details 2015 dividend, 2018 goals

* Swiss Life to propose dividend of at least 8 Sfr for 2015

* Outlines "Swiss Life 2018" goals

* Targeting dividend of 30-50 pct of net profit

* Says ratio likely towards lower end of range initially (Adds CEO comment, detail on goals, premarket indicators)

ZURICH, Nov 25 Swiss Life on Wednesday said it planned to propose a dividend of at least 8 Swiss francs for 2015 and outlined its targets through to 2018, including cost savings and a payout ratio of up to 50 percent of net profit.

Ahead of its investor day in Zurich, the insurer set out its "Swiss Life 2018" goals including cost savings of 100 million Swiss francs ($98.39 million) by 2018, adjusted return on equity of 8-10 percent and a dividend of 30-50 percent of net profit for shareholders.

It said the dividend would probably be towards the lower end of that range initially.

Swiss Life had previously targeted a payout ratio of 20-40 percent. Its adjusted return on equity goal is unchanged.

"We have exceeded our goals under the group-wide programme "Swiss Life 2015"... Going forward we are going to place more emphasis on being in a position to remit cash to Swiss Life Holding and on efficient capital management in everything we do," Chief Executive Patrick Frost said in a statement.

Swiss Life said it was aiming to boost fee and commission income to 400-450 million francs by 2018 and that it expected the cumulative value of new business to exceed 750 million francs over the three-year cycle.

It will increase investment in advice, digitalisation and organic growth initiatives by "well over" 100 million francs over the next three years.

Shares in Swiss Life, which are up 3 percent in 2015, were seen opening 1.5 percent higher in premarket indicators .

($1 = 1.0164 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; editing by Jason Neely)