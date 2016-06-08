Swiss Life CEO says being drowned in own capital is main problem

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
ZURICH, June 8 The main problem facing Swiss Life is stringent regulation which forces it to hold large amounts of capital, Chief Executive Patrick Frost said on Wednesday.
"Our main problem is that we're being drowned in our own capital because of capital requirements which are way, way overdosed," Frost said at an event organised by the Swiss-American Chamber of Commerce.
"That's still our main issue. So we have to change. We have to develop other businesses which are less impacted by these capital considerations. That would be one area to cope with the situation. And the other would be to change the regulator's mind. I can tell you the former is easier than the latter."
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin)
NEW YORK, Jan 17 Thesys Technologies LLC has been chosen to build and run a massive stock and options trading database ordered by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission aimed at helping regulators police the increasingly fast, fragmented and complex markets.
* Bats Global Markets Inc says Deutsche Asset Management, proshares and cambria have switched a total of 15 etfs to bats since late december Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: