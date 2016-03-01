Swiss Life CEO sees dividend initially at lower end of target range

ZURICH, March 1 Swiss Life expects its dividend to initially be at the lower end of its 2016 to 2018 target range, the insurer's chief executive told Reuters on Tuesday.

"We will still build up our capital buffer and at the start the dividend payout ratio will in all likelihood be at the bottom end of the 30-50 percent range," Chief Executive Patrick Frost said in an interview.

Earlier on Tuesday, Swiss Life said it would offer shareholders a dividend of 8.50 Swiss francs ($8.50) per share for 2015, above analysts' estimates for 8 francs in a Reuters poll.

($1 = 0.9998 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Paul Arnold)