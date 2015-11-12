Swiss Life has exceeded costs savings target - CFO

ZURICH Nov 12 Swiss Life has exceeded
its cost savings target, the insurer's finance chief said on
Thursday.
"In our programme to deliver an additional 130 to 160
million of cost savings, we have exceeded the upper end of the
range and delivered about 180 million (Swiss francs) ($179.4
million) of savings," Thomas Buess said in a call with analysts.
Swiss Life earlier posted flat third-quarter premium income
growth, ahead of expectations in a Reuters poll, with gains in
its Swiss and international businesses cancelling out declines
in key euro zone markets.
($1 = 1.0033 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)