Swiss Life first-quarter premium income rises on demand at home

ZURICH May 12 Swiss Life said on
Tuesday premium income rose by 11 percent in the first quarter,
supported by growth in its largest market Switzerland.
The Zurich-based insurer posted a premium income of 7.4
billion Swiss francs ($7.94 billion) in the first quarter of the
year, up from 6.9 billion francs in the same period last year.
Swiss Life's business in Switzerland saw premium income rise by
8 percent to 5.3 billion francs.
"This was driven by both continued strong demand for
full-insurance solutions from the Swiss SME (small and
medium-sized enterprises) sector and growth in individual life
business," the life insurer said in a statement.
The group's solvency ratio, a measure of an insurer's
ability to meet future claims, rose 15 percentage points from
its year-end level to 284 percent.
($1 = 0.9323 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)