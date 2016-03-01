Swiss life offers 8.50 Sfr 2015 dividend, ahead of poll

ZURICH, March 1 Swiss Life said on
Tuesday it would offer shareholders a dividend of 8.50 Swiss
francs ($8.52) per share for 2015, above analysts' estimates for
8 francs in a Reuters poll.
The insurer had said in December it would raise its annual
investor payout to at least 8 francs for 2015 from 6.50 francs
in 2014.
In full-year earnings, Zurich-based Swiss Life also said net
profit for 2015 rose 7 percent to 878 million francs, more than
the 835 million francs poll forecast.
($1 = 0.9978 Swiss francs)
