Swiss Life confirms 2016 targets as 9M premiums drop, fee income rises

ZURICH Nov 9 Swiss Life on Wednesday confirmed its 2016 financial targets as the group said it continued to focus on profitability and investment and fee income in a challenging insurance market.

The Zurich-based insurer said group-wide premiums in the nine months through September fell to 13.355 billion Swiss francs ($13.94 billion), compared to 14.58 billion the year before.

Fee and commission income jumped 5 percent to 974 billion francs.

"We saw further growth in our fee business, an area of strategic importance for us, and managed to keep direct investment income at the previous year's level despite persistently tough market conditions," Chief Executive Patrick Frost said in a statement. "We are still on track to achieving our 2016 financial targets." ($1 = 0.9579 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi, editing by John Revill)