Swiss Life confirms 2016 targets as 9M premiums drop, fee income rises

ZURICH Nov 9 Swiss Life on Wednesday
confirmed its 2016 financial targets as the group said it
continued to focus on profitability and investment and fee
income in a challenging insurance market.
The Zurich-based insurer said group-wide premiums in the
nine months through September fell to 13.355 billion Swiss
francs ($13.94 billion), compared to 14.58 billion the year
before.
Fee and commission income jumped 5 percent to 974 billion
francs.
"We saw further growth in our fee business, an area of
strategic importance for us, and managed to keep direct
investment income at the previous year's level despite
persistently tough market conditions," Chief Executive Patrick
Frost said in a statement. "We are still on track to achieving
our 2016 financial targets."
($1 = 0.9579 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi, editing by John Revill)