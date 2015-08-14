UPDATE 1-Swiss Life H1 profit rises despite strong Swiss franc

(Adds details and CEO quote)
ZURICH Aug 14 Swiss Life was able to
eke out a small gain in first-half net profit despite the strong
Swiss franc thanks to solid fee and commission income, it said
on Friday.
Net profit before minority interests rose 1 percent to 493
million Swiss francs ($505.3 million) and after minorities to
490 million.
Six analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected net
profit after minorities to fall 2.1 percent to 474 million Swiss
francs.
Premium income grew by 7 percent in local currency to 11.0
billion francs, paced by 7 percent growth in its home market.
Premiums in France gained 3 percent, but in Germany fell 6
percent as it focused on profitability and repricing.
Fee and commission income climbed 15 percent in local
currency to 617 million francs, driven by growth in Swiss Life
Asset Managers, the financial adviser channels it owns and its
unit-linked business in France.
"The improvements in profit from operations and net profit
demonstrate that we can operate successfully even in a
persistently challenging capital market environment," Chief
Executive Patrick Frost said.
($1 = 0.9757 Swiss francs)
