UPDATE 1-Cost-cutting helps Swiss Life to earnings, dividend beats

By Joshua Franklin

ZURICH, March 1 A cost-cutting drive helped insurer Swiss Life to a bigger-than-expected jump in 2015 net profit, allowing it to reaffirm medium-term targets and boost its dividend payout.

The European insurance sector is still adapting to rock-bottom interest rates, which have cut investment returns, stuttering global economic growth and a tougher regulatory environment that has required firms to set aside more capital.

Net profit at Zurich-based Swiss Life grew 7 percent to 878 million Swiss francs ($878.5 million), more than the 835 million francs forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.

"It was a very, very good year. We had three of our sources of profits which have contributed very positively (to growth)," Chief Executive Patrick Frost said in an interview, referring to its insurance, asset management and real estate businesses.

"It's really very hard to come up with something that we could have done better last year."

The asset management operation was boosted by 7.2 billion francs in inflows. German rival Allianz, by contrast, registered outflows over the same period.

By 0945 GMT, Swiss Life shares were up 3.2 percent, outpacing a 0.9 percent rise in the European Insurance index .

"The result is solid with a clear focus on profitability and improvements across the board in challenging financial markets," Vontobel analyst Stefan Schuermann, who has a "buy" rating on the stock, wrote in a note.

The earnings beat helped Swiss Life set a 2015 dividend of 8.50 francs per share, ahead of the 8 francs forecast by analysts and up on the 6.50 francs of 2014.

Around half of the net profit increase was down to cost savings, Frost said. From 2012 to 2015, Swiss Life cut 188 million francs in costs, and is targeting a further 100 million francs in savings by 2018.

That goes with several other 2018 targets which Swiss Life reaffirmed on Tuesday, including distributing between 30 and 50 percent of net profit to shareholders and a return on equity of 8-10 percent.

Swiss Life expects the dividend to initially be at the lower end of this target range, Frost said.

($1 = 0.9994 Swiss francs)