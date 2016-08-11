UPDATE 1-Swiss Life H1 net profit beats poll average

(Adds details from statement)
Aug 11 Swiss Life Holding AG
* Swiss Life says H1 net profit 500 million Swiss francs
($512.8 million) versus Reuters poll average 483 million
* Swiss Life says premium income was 10.1 billion francs,
down 9 percent in local currency, versus poll average 10.03
billion.
* Adjusted profit from operations rose by 4 percent to 730
million
* Fee income rose by 3 percent in local currency to 656
million and fee result improved by 16 percent to 194 million
* Results from first half of 2016 show that we can respond
quickly to challenges
* Is in a very strong position to achieve financial targets
for 2016
* Macroeconomic conditions applying to our business will
continue to test us
* The new business margin was at the ambition level of 1.5
percent despite extremely low and negative interest rates (prior
year: 1.7 percent); value of new business was 113 million (prior
year: 145 million).
* Direct investment income of 2.2 billion despite
persistently low interest rates, which was slightly higher than
the prior-year level (plus 56 million)
* SST ratio of 146 percent as at 1 January 2016 (as filed
with FINMA based on the internal model approved with
conditions). Solvency as per the European standard "Solvency II"
was over 200 percent as at 1 January 2016
* ($1 = 0.9751 Swiss francs)
(Reporting By Michael Shields)