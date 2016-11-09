UPDATE 1-Swiss Life's reaffirms full-year targets despite fall in premium income

(Adds reaction, details)
By Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi
ZURICH Nov 9 Swiss Life reaffirmed its
financial targets for this year on Wednesday despite reporting
an 8.4 percent fall in premiums in the first nine months to
13.355 billion Swiss francs ($13.9 billion), as the performance
of its asset management business improved.
Fee and commission income jumped 5 percent to 974 million
francs, while direct investment income remained steady at 3.3
billion francs.
"We saw further growth in our fee business, an area of
strategic importance for us, and managed to keep direct
investment income at the previous year's level despite
persistently tough market conditions," Chief Executive Patrick
Frost said in a statement. "We are still on track to achieving
our 2016 financial targets."
The group said it expects a net investment yield of 3
percent for the year, up from 2.3 percent in the first nine
months.
Like other insurers, Swiss Life, whose main markets include
Switzerland, France and Germany, has been squeezed by low and
even negative interest rates.
The Swiss life insurer had already surprised markets when
reporting a rise in profits in the first half of the year,
despite premium income falling during the period. Its new 2018
strategy focuses on boosting investment and fee income, as well
as cutting costs.
It does not give profit figures in its nine-month interim
statement.
Frost said on Wednesday the strategy was gaining traction,
with half of the group's savings measures implemented since the
announcement last November.
"The third quarter shows a continuation of the negative
premium growth trend experienced in the first half with France
currently not living up to its recent years success and the
negative interest rate environment in Switzerland slowing down
production in single premiums, which is pleasingly offset by fee
income," Vontobel analyst Stefan Schuermann said in a note.
"Our positive investment case remains intact with fee income
growth driven by third-party asset management helping to feed
higher future dividends."
Shares in Swiss Life were down 1.4 percent at 260.50 francs
at 0834 GMT, when the Stoxx 600 Europe insurance sector index
was down 2.8 percent following the news of Donald
Trump's U.S. presidential election victory.
($1 = 0.9579 Swiss francs)
(Editing by John Revill, Greg Mahlich)