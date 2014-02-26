Swiss Life hikes dividend after net profit tops forecasts

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 4
ZURICH, May 4 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent higher at 8,914 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
ZURICH Feb 26 Swiss Life raised its dividend on Wednesday, after net profit for 2013 topped the most optimistic forecast in a poll, helped by cost cutting and increased premium income.
The Zurich-based insurer posted a net profit of 784 million Swiss francs ($882.73 million), compared to a forecast for an average of 712 million in a Reuters poll. The highest forecast was for a net profit of 760 million Swiss francs.
The result was almost eight times higher than that reported in 2012, a year which saw a writedown of Swiss Life's German advisory arm deal a blow to profit.
The insurer proposed a dividend of 5.50 Swiss francs per share for 2013, compared to 4.50 francs in the previous year.
($1 = 0.8882 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)
ZURICH, May 4 Novartis is exercising its option with Conatus Pharmaceuticals for an exclusive license for the global development and commercialization of emricasan for treating liver disease NASH, the Swiss drugmaker said.
May 4 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 16 points higher on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP: Australia warned on Thursday that a push by activist investor Elliott Management to ditch global miner BHP Billiton's dual listing may be a criminal offence and could be subject to civil penalties. * ROYAL BANK: Investor advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has advised shareholders in Royal Bank of Scotland to vote against its remunerati