瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 8月 14日 星期五 13:15 BJT

Swiss Life H1 profit rises despite strong Swiss franc

ZURICH Aug 14 Swiss Life was able to eke out a small gain in first-half net profit despite the strong Swiss franc thanks to solid fee and commission income, it said on Friday.

Net profit before minority interests rose 1 percent to 493 million Swiss francs ($505.28 million) and after minorities to 490 million. Six analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected net profit after minorities to fall 2.1 percent to 474 million Swiss francs.

($1 = 0.9757 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Michael Shields, Editing by Angelika Gruber)

