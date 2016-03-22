版本:
Swiss Life says 2015 CEO compensation 3.578 mln Sfr

ZURICH, March 22 Swiss Life Chief Executive Patrick Frost received 3.578 million Swiss francs ($3.69 million) in total compensation for 2015, according to the insurer's annual report which was published on Tuesday.

This was up on the 2.855 million francs paid in 2014.

($1 = 0.9691 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Kim Coghill)

