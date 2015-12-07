Prosecutors seek fund manager fine as Swiss Madoff trial begins

ZURICH Dec 7 A fund manager accused of
negligently funnelling client money to disgraced financier
Bernard Madoff before the U.S. money manager's swindle was
revealed faced a suspended fine rather than jail time as his
trial in Geneva began on Monday.
Geneva prosecutors have charged Manuel Echeverria, the
former head of Banco Santander's Swiss-based unit
Optimal Investment Services, with mismanagement with intent to
enrich. It carries punishment of up to five years in jail.
But they sought only a fine of 150,000 Swiss francs
($149,805) suspended for three years in the trial, which is set
to run until Friday. Echeverria has denied wrongdoing via his
legal team, according to media reports.
The unit of Santander, which fed billions to Madoff before
his scam surfaced, agreed in 2009 to pay $235 million to a U.S.
court-appointed trustee to settle the case.
The Santander settlement payment represented money withdrawn
just before Madoff's fraud was revealed in late 2008. The
trustee has been seeking the return of funds from big investors
to reimburse other victims of the money manager, who used money
from new investors to pay existing clients.
Swiss asset managers were among the biggest investors in
Madoff's scheme, with firms based in Geneva particularly hard
hit.
Five former Geneva wealth managers paid "substantial
compensation" to settle criminal complaints brought by clients
whose assets were invested by the managers with Madoff, the
Geneva prosecutor's office said in September.
Madoff is serving a 150-year prison term in the United
States after pleading guilty in 2009 to masterminding the Ponzi
scheme, estimated to have cost investors $17 billion in
principal.
In the United States, 15 people including Madoff either
pleaded guilty or were convicted at trial in connection with the
collapse of the scheme. The final Madoff defendant in the United
States was sentenced to six months in prison in August.
($1 = 1.0013 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Michael Shields and Joshua Franklin; Editing by
Gareth Jones)