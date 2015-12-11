UPDATE 1-Former Optimal fund manager acquitted in Swiss Madoff trial

(Adds judge and lawyer quotes, details, background)
GENEVA Dec 11 A fund manager accused of
recklessly funnelling client money to disgraced financier
Bernard Madoff before the U.S. money manager's swindle was
revealed was acquitted at his trial in Geneva on Friday.
Geneva prosecutors had charged Manuel Echeverria, the former
head of Banco Santander's Swiss-based unit Optimal
Investment Services, with mismanagement with the aim of
self-enrichment.
"The accused has not violated his obligations as a fund
manager," judge Alexandra Banna said. "If there was a violation,
it was by negligence and so not punishable."
"Madoff enjoyed grand prestige and created a sentiment of
exclusivity for his clients, he was surveilled by strictest
financial authorities and never sanctioned," she said, adding
that confidence in him was "legitimate".
Echeverria was awarded one million Swiss francs for his
legal fees and another million francs for loss of income as well
as 15,000 francs for moral damage.
Geneva prosecutors had sought a fine of 150,000 francs
($152,750) suspended for three years in the trial.
Swiss asset managers were among the biggest investors in
Madoff's scheme, with firms based in Geneva particularly hard
hit. In September, five former Geneva wealth managers paid
compensation to settle criminal complaints brought by clients
whose assets they had invested with Madoff.
"My client welcomes the acquittal because it restores his
dignity as an honest man with integrity," Echeverria's lawyer,
Saverio Lembo, said.
"From the beginning he was a victim of the Ponzi scheme,
like other financial intermediaries and fund managers," he said.
Echeverria left the small, but packed court room without
speaking to reporters. He was hugged by his legal team after the
acquittal, while some expressions of disappointment could be
heard from the audience.
The unit of Santander, which fed billions to Madoff before
his scam surfaced, agreed in 2009 to pay $235 million to a U.S.
court-appointed trustee to settle the case.
The Santander settlement payment represented money withdrawn
just before Madoff's fraud was revealed in late 2008. The
trustee has been seeking the return of funds from big investors
to reimburse other victims of the money manager, who used money
from new investors to pay existing clients.
Madoff is serving a 150-year prison term in the United
States after pleading guilty in 2009 to masterminding the Ponzi
scheme, estimated to have cost investors $17 billion in
principal.
In the United States, 15 people including Madoff either
pleaded guilty or were convicted at a trial in connection with
the collapse of the scheme. The final Madoff defendant in the
United States was sentenced to six months in prison in August.
($1 = 0.9820 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay, writing by Silke Koltrowitz,
editing by Michael Shields and David Evans)