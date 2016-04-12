Swiss attorney general expands 1MDB probe to 2 ex-Emirati officials

ZURICH, April 12 Swiss authorities have expanded
a criminal investigation into state fund 1Malaysia Development
Berhad (1MDB) to two former Emirati officials in charge of Abu
Dhabi sovereign funds, Switzerland's Office of the Attorney
General (OAG) said on Tuesday.
"1MDB subsidiaries issued two series of bonds to finance
investments in electric power plants," the OAG said in a
statement.
"This chapter of the proceedings covers the circumstances in
which these subsidiaries obtained the guarantee to repay these
bonds from an Abu Dhabi sovereign fund. The Swiss authorities
have elements in hand allowing them to suspect that the amounts
paid in connection with this guarantee were not returned to the
Abu Dhabi sovereign fund that supported the commercial risk."
Swiss authorities began investigations last August into 1MDB
for suspected corruption of public foreign officials, dishonest
management of public interests and money laundering.
