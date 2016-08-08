Swiss Migros Bank CEO won't rule out negative rates for retail clients -report

ZURICH Aug 8 Swiss cooperative Migros Bank
may start charging some retail customers for deposits
if the Swiss National Bank keeps pushing interest rates further
into negative territory, Chief Executive Harald Nedwed told
newspaper Le Temps.
"For now, there are no plans to pass on negative rates on
savings account for private clients. But such a step is not
excluded if the SNB's negative rates last a long time," he was
quoted as saying in an interview published on Monday.
With 33 billion Swiss francs ($33.68 billion) in client
funds and more than 800,000 customers, Migros Bank is one of
Switzerland's largest retail banks.
Nearly all Swiss banks have refrained from passing on
negative rates to retail customers, but Nedwed said this could
change eventually and banks were already thinking about such a
step.
"This would be implemented gradually so that only the assets
of a certain amount, for example above 100,000 francs, are
subject to a negative rate," he said.
($1 = 0.9798 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)