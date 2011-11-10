FINMA probes 4 Swiss banks over dictator assets

ZURICH Nov 10 Swiss financial regulator FINMA has opened proceedings into four banks after an investigation into how banks dealt with dictators' assets following the freezing of accounts of ousted North African leaders.

FINMA said in a statement its audit of 20 Swiss banks had shown that most had fulfilled their due diligence obligations, although it had identified problems at four unnamed banks.

"FINMA is ... stepping up the intensity of its general anti-money laundering supervision. FINMA deemed specific points of the approach adopted at four banks to be inadequate and has initiated enforcement proceedings," it said.

Switzerland is trying to improve its image as a haven for ill-gotten assets and has also frozen assets belonging to Tunisia's former President Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali, Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi and former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson)