RPT-Move to the right stirs uproar at staid Swiss newspaper

* Journalists block bid to appoint right-wing editor
* Say his views run counter to newspaper's values
* NZZ paper has been among harshest critics of SVP party
By Katharina Bart
ZURICH, Dec 15 Outraged reporters at
Switzerland's oldest newspaper appeared on Monday to have foiled
an attempt to install an editor with links to a leading
right-wing party in a tussle that reflects a wider battle over
the direction of Swiss politics.
The Neue Zuercher Zeitung (NZZ), founded in 1780 and a Swiss
institution comparable to the Financial Times in Britain,
announced last week that its editor of over eight years, Markus
Spillmann, would go amid disagreement over the paper's future.
Reporters learned at the weekend that Markus Somm, editor at
the rival Basler Zeitung and author of a reverential biography
of Christoph Blocher -- godfather of the anti-immigration Swiss
People's Party (SVP) -- had been offered the top job.
The SVP's proposed curbs on immigration threaten
Switzerland's close trade ties with the European Union and its
rise to prominence, which mirrors the success of other
like-minded parties such as France's National Front, threatens
the country's cozy, consensus rule.
The plan by NZZ chairman Etienne Jornod, who is also
executive chairman at healthcare company Galenica, to
appoint Somm set off a fierce backlash at the normally staid
publication.
"The vast majority of the editorial staff rejects any shift
towards a more hardline right-wing stance," Brigitte Huerlimann,
an NZZ journalist and representative of an employee commission
-- which has a say in editorial leadership under the paper's
statutes -- told Reuters.
Somm bowed out on Monday, saying he had decided against the
move and declining to comment further on his departure.
Journalists said the showdown between NZZ's newsroom and its
board was over the paper's business friendly, free markets
tradition, which is enshrined in its statutes and which
shareholders must sign up to in order to buy stock. Analysts
said it looked like an attempt to align the paper with the SVP,
Switzerland's largest party, which is aiming for a larger role
in government after elections next year.
"There is a faction of NZZ shareholders who are seeking to
bring the paper further to the right and closer to the SVP,"
said Kurt Imhof, a University of Zurich sociology professor.
"BLOCHUSCONI"
NZZ journalists took to Facebook and Twitter to vent their
fury, coining the term "Blochusconi" -- a combination of
Blocher's name and that of former Italian prime minister and
media mogul Silvio Berlusconi -- to describe what they see as an
unparalleled wielding of power.
Were Blocher to extend his influence to include the NZZ, it
would represent a full-scale takeover of one of the last
bastions of Switzerland's business lobby.
"There is no liberalism with a Blocher-like imprint," wrote
Felix Mueller, editor of NZZ's Sunday edition, in an opinion
piece responding to an op-ed in Basler Zeitung which called for
the two ideologies to draw closer.
Neither Blocher nor NZZ chairman Jornod were immediately
available for comment.
Jornod later issued a statement saying the board was
continuing to evaluate a host of candidates to succeed Spillmann
as editor, was talking to key representatives of the newsroom,
and that the editorial independence of the paper was tantamount.
"We want to find a strong and independent candidate whose
editorial vibrancy is in controvertible and whose political and
journalistic skills fit the weight of the role," it said.
The NZZ had been among the SVP's harshest critics,
particularly after Blocher was ousted from government in 2007
and most often aligns itself with the business-friendly Swiss
Liberal Democrats (FDP).
The SVP, which has alienated itself from Switzerland's other
political parties, is keen to forge alliances ahead of next
year's elections to prevent swing voters straying to the left,
and the NZZ's editorial weight could be instrumental.
Blocher said in comments published on Sunday in the
Sonntagszeitung newspaper that he had no interest in exercising
influence at the NZZ, but would welcome it if the NZZ "played
along" in more closely linking up the SVP, the FDP and the
Christian Democrats, another centre-right Swiss party.
Like print publications around the world, the NZZ has been
hit by declining ad revenues and circulation numbers as readers
increasingly go online or read free papers for news. The NZZ's
circulation fell more than 20 percent last year, according to
media polling firm WEMF.
But the turmoil at the NZZ goes beyond that, underscoring
how the SVP, a party that traces its roots to agrarian movements
of the early 20th century, has undermined the business
establishment's political influence.
The SVP was behind two referendums this year which deeply
unsettled the Swiss business community. One imposed limits on
immigration, threatening the country's close trade ties to the
European Union. The second, which would have forced the central
bank to boost its gold reserves, failed two weeks ago.
Despite Somm's withdrawal, the storm is unlikely to die down
anytime soon.
"We are employed to represent the paper's open, liberal
mind-set," Huerlimann said. "And we will continue to fight for
that despite the recent events."
(Additional reporting by Paul Arnold; writing by Noah Barkin;
editing by Philippa Fletcher)