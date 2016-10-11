UPDATE 1-Swiss government opposes campaign for quick nuclear exit

* Swiss energy minister opposes Nov. 27 anti-nuclear vote
ZURICH, Oct 11 The Swiss government opposes an
initiative to be voted on in November that would shutter three
nuclear plants next year, Energy Minister Doris Leuthard said on
Tuesday.
While the government aims to exit nuclear energy eventually,
she told a news conference in Bern, the proposal to be decided
by referendum on Nov. 27 is premature, leaving Switzerland
unable to replace power output with energy from renewables.
The initiative, pushed by Greenpeace and the Swiss Green
Party that dispute Leuthard's dire predictions, demands reactors
Beznau I und II and Muehleberg be closed in 2017, with two
remaining stations to follow in 2024 and 2029.
A hasty shutdown, Leuthard contended, would leave
Switzerland's energy security in tatters, boost dependence on
German coal-fired power and expose taxpayers to utilities'
demands for remuneration.
"Compensation lawsuits are inevitable," Leuthard said.
"Taxpayers would be on the hook."
Swiss power company BKW already plans to shut its
Muehleberg plant in 2019, citing high costs to keep the nearly
45-year-old site running.
Accelerating that to 2017, while adding more closures, would
leave Switzerland hard pressed to replace more than 1,000
megawatts of power, enough for 1.6 million households, BKW Chief
Executive Suzanne Thoma said.
"Electricity is something we take for granted," Thoma said.
"When it is no longer available, everything falls apart."
FUKUSHIMA FEARS
The initiative was launched after the Fukushima nuclear
disaster in Japan in 2011, which prompted countries including
Germany to decide on a quick nuclear exit.
Beyond boosting safety, proponents contend, it will save
money and add urgency to Swiss energy efficiency efforts and the
transition to wind and solar.
Foes are resorting to empty blackout threats, said
initiative spokesman Kaspar Schuler, adding the largest Swiss
nuclear station, Leibstadt, has been offline since Aug. 2, while
one Beznau reactor has been shuttered since 2015 -- all without
disrupting the country's energy supply.
"We now have far more electricity capacity offline due to
unplanned outages than would be shut off next year as a result
of a successful initiative," Schuler told Reuters. "And nothing
has happened."
As an alternative, Leuthard on Tuesday said the Swiss
government's "Energy Strategy 2050" programme will accomplish
similar goals: a ban on new nuclear stations, combined with
support for renewables and consumption-trimming measures.
That programme is under threat, however, with the Swiss
People's Party (SVP), parliament's most powerful, pushing a
referendum via the Swiss system of direct democracy to dump it.
The programme is costly, ineffective and a "massive intrusion on
every corner of citizens' lives," the SVP said last week.
(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)