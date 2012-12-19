版本:
中国
2012年 12月 20日

U.S. charges three Swiss bankers in offshore account case

Dec 19 The U.S. Attorney's Office in Manhattan announced charges Wednesday against three Swiss bankers, who the government said conspired with U.S. clients to hide more than $420 million from the Internal Revenue Service.

The indictment named Stephan Fellmann, Otto Huppi and Christof Reist, all former client advisers with an unnamed Swiss bank. None of the bankers have been arrested, authorities said.

