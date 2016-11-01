CORRECTION -Swiss may curb loophole allowing payments to avoid jail time

(Changes spelling to Viktor, which was spelled Victor in a
ZURICH Nov 1 Switzerland may make it tougher
for offenders to buy their way to freedom by revising a 2007 law
that once helped Russian billionaire Viktor Vekselberg settle
allegations that he broke stock market disclosure rules.
The law lets lawbreakers facing a conditional sentence of up
to two years in prison skirt punishment if they make
compensation payments or undertake "every reasonable effort" to
make amends for the damage they have done.
A proposal moving through Swiss parliament would narrow the
eligibility for such deals to offenses where the conditional
penalty is a year in prison or less, a change aimed at helping
defuse the impression that wealthy people in Switzerland can
reach into their wallets to get out of trouble.
"The Legal Affairs Committee of the National Council
suggests a narrower scope in which the current threshold of two
years' prison time is reduced," reads a notice published on the
Swiss government's website on Tuesday.
Offenders would also have to admit to breaking the law to be
eligible for such a deal, according to the proposal.
The Swiss parliament is taking comments until early February
over these proposed changes to the criminal code's "Article 53"
before debate begins.
In 2010, finance ministry proceedings against Vekselberg and
Austrian investors Ronny Pecik and Georg Stumpf over whether
they broke disclosure rules while amassing a stake in industrial
company Sulzer were put on ice in a deal that included a
10 million Swiss franc ($10.15 million) payment, part of which
went to help Swiss mountain villages. [tinyurl.com/gmwuyrr
]
($1 = 0.9852 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by John Miller; editing by Mark Heinrich)