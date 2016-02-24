Swiss detain Brazilian citizen in Petrobras probe

ZURICH Feb 24 Swiss authorities have arrested a
Brazilian citizen linked to a criminal investigation into
suspected bribes paid to former directors at Brazil's state-run
oil company Petrobras, Swiss federal prosecutors said on
Wednesday.
"The person concerned was arrested after entering
Switzerland for a short period in order to close a bank account
and move the assets in the account abroad," a spokesman for the
Office of the Attorney General (OAG) said in an emailed
statement, adding the suspect had been placed in custody.
"The court based its decision on the strong suspicion that
the person arrested was involved in the payment of bribes to
former Petrobras directors."
The arrest was first reported by Swiss weekly
Handelszeitung.
The OAG had said in July it had widened a corruption
investigation into Petrobras to include Latin
America's largest engineering and construction company,
Odebrecht SA, and its subsidiaries.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)