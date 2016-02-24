Swiss detain Brazilian citizen in Petrobras probe

ZURICH Feb 24 Swiss authorities have arrested a Brazilian citizen linked to a criminal investigation into suspected bribes paid to former directors at Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras, Swiss federal prosecutors said on Wednesday.

"The person concerned was arrested after entering Switzerland for a short period in order to close a bank account and move the assets in the account abroad," a spokesman for the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) said in an emailed statement, adding the suspect had been placed in custody.

"The court based its decision on the strong suspicion that the person arrested was involved in the payment of bribes to former Petrobras directors."

The arrest was first reported by Swiss weekly Handelszeitung.

The OAG had said in July it had widened a corruption investigation into Petrobras to include Latin America's largest engineering and construction company, Odebrecht SA, and its subsidiaries.