Swiss factory activity posts slower growth in Oct

* Swiss PMI falls to 54.2 in Oct vs. 55.3 in Sept

* Index in expansion zone for seventh consecutive month

* Employment continues to rise

ZURICH, Nov 1 Swiss manufacturing activity grew for the seventh month in a row in October, albeit at a slower pace than in the previous month, data showed on Friday.

Switzerland's economy is in relatively good shape, largely due to the Swiss National Bank's 1.20 per euro lid on the Swiss franc, a measure it introduced in 2011 to stave off the risk of deflation and recession.

The Swiss purchasing managers' index, a snapshot of the health of the manufacturing sector, fell to a seasonally adjusted 54.2 points in October from 55.3 points in the previous month. At above 50 points, it does, however, still reflect growth in the sector.

"Industrial activity has continued its bumpy recovery since spring 2013, with each rise in the index followed by a decline the next month," said the Swiss SVME purchasing managers' association and Swiss bank Credit Suisse, which compile the index.

They said the decline in October was due to a drop in the "output" and "backlog of orders" subindexes that could not be totally offset by a rise in the "stocks of purchases" component, which indicated slower destocking.

The "employment" subindex continued to rise in October.

"Employment now seems to have stopped declining, thus fulfilling one of the prerequisites for an accelerating recovery," they said.

The country's leading indicator, the KOF barometer, on Wednesday suggested the Swiss economy would continue its strong recovery in coming months.

Both the Swiss National Bank and the government raised their 2013 growth forecasts for the Swiss economy in September. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)