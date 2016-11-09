Swiss government rejects "sovereign money", national law initiatives

ZURICH Nov 9 The Swiss government on Wednesday
rejected an initiative for "sovereign money" that would pin sole
responsibility for creating money on the Swiss National Bank, as
well as a proposed move to give the constitution priority over
international law.
The government said the "sovereign money" proposal to end
fractional-reserve banking would complicate the SNB's monetary
policy and put the Swiss economy at risk.
"Switzerland would become a guinea pig for untested
reforms," the government said in a statement, adding such a
profound transformation of the monetary system would carry
substantial risks and could lead to economic upheaval.
The initiative was the idea of a group called Monetary
Monetization that says the banking system would become more
secure if banks were no longer allowed to create "electronic
money" that makes up most bank accounts.
The government also rejected another initiative, spearheaded
by the far-right Swiss People's Party (SVP), that aims to give
the Swiss constitution priority over international law.
"Accepting the "Swiss Law, Not Foreign Judges" initiative
would lead to legal uncertainty and harm the Swiss economy," the
government said in a separate statement, adding it would also
undermine Swiss foreign policy.
Switzerland is currently struggling to implement another SVP
initiative - a 2014 vote to curb immigration because it
contradicts bilateral treaties with the European Union on the
free movement of people.
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; editing by Mark Heinrich)