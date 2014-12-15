BRIEF-Swiss Prime Site opens office in Geneva

UPDATE 2-Reckitt emerges as laggard in consumer goods sector
* Company being reshaped by M&A (Adds CEO comments, stock activity, bullet points)
Dec 15 Swiss Prime Site AG :
* Opens office in Geneva Source text - bit.ly/1wuzBM2 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Company being reshaped by M&A (Adds CEO comments, stock activity, bullet points)
* European earnings kick off in earnest next week (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices)
LONDON, April 21 The number of people dying from hepatitis is rising, and most of the 325 million infected are unaware they have the virus and lack access to potentially life-saving medicines, the World Health Organization said on Friday.