2015年 1月 21日

BRIEF-Swiss Prime Site convertible bond converted at more than 90 pct

Jan 20 Swiss Prime Site AG :

* Convertible bond converted at more than 90 pct

* Conversion price amounted to 70.97 Swiss francs ($81) per share Source text - bit.ly/1xu06hw Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8745 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
