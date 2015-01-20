BRIEF-Swiss Prime Site convertible bond converted at more than 90 pct

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
Jan 20 Swiss Prime Site AG :
* Convertible bond converted at more than 90 pct
* Conversion price amounted to 70.97 Swiss francs ($81) per share Source text - bit.ly/1xu06hw Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8745 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
WASHINGTON, May 10 Makan Delrahim, who was chosen by President Donald Trump to be the top U.S. antitrust regulator, said on Wednesday that he would maintain independence from the White House in enforcing antitrust law.
* Anticipates entering into an agreement with UBS Financial Services Inc, on terms that have been agreed to in principle