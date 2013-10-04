Swiss watchdog probes banks over possible forex manipulation

ZURICH Oct 4 Switzerland's financial markets
regulator said on Friday it was investigating several Swiss
banks in connection with the possible manipulation of foreign
exchange rates.
"FINMA is coordinating closely with authorities in other
countries as multiple banks around the world are potentially
implicated," the regulator said in a statement.
It said it would give no further details on the
investigations or the banks potentially involved.
Britain's financial watchdog said in June it was looking
into a report that traders manipulated benchmark foreign
exchange rates that are widely used by companies and funds.