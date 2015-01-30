Swiss Raiffeisen says CEO Vincenz to step down in March 2016

ZURICH Jan 30 Swiss cooperative lender Raiffeisen said its long-time Chief Executive, Pierin Vincenz, will step down at the end of March next year after turning 60.

Raiffeisen, which Switzerland's central bank has put on a list of banks that come under closer supervision because of their importance to the wider financial system, said Vincenz would be replaced by his deputy, Patrick Gisel. (Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Maria Sheahan)