瑞士市场报道 | 2012年 12月 13日 星期四 16:36 BJT

TABLE-Swiss National Bank growth, inflation forecasts

ZURICH, Dec 13 Below is a table of the Swiss
National Bank's latest projections for the Swiss economy,
released on Thursday.
Previous forecasts are in brackets. 

    
             2012               2013        2014
 Inflation*  -0.7 (-0.6)        -0.1 (0.2)  0.4 (0.4)
 GDP**        1 (1.0)              1-1.5    
                                            
     * average annual percentage change   
       ** percentage change in real GDP   

