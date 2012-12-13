TABLE-Swiss National Bank growth, inflation forecasts

ZURICH, Dec 13 Below is a table of the Swiss
National Bank's latest projections for the Swiss economy,
released on Thursday.
Previous forecasts are in brackets.
2012 2013 2014
Inflation* -0.7 (-0.6) -0.1 (0.2) 0.4 (0.4)
GDP** 1 (1.0) 1-1.5
* average annual percentage change
** percentage change in real GDP
