版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 3月 14日 星期四 16:36 BJT

TABLE-Swiss National Bank growth, inflation forecasts

ZURICH, March 14 Below is a table of the Swiss
National Bank's latest projections for the Swiss economy,
released on Thursday.
Previous forecasts are in brackets. 

    
             2013               2014        2015
 Inflation*   (-0.1) -0.2       (0.4) 0.2     0.7
 GDP**         (1-1.5) 1-1.5                
                                            
     * average annual percentage change   
       ** percentage change in real GDP   

    For a story on the rate decision, double click on 
    For a table with SNB's forecasts ... 
    For latest stories on the SNB ... 
    For stories on the economy ...    
    For a chronology on rate changes since 2000 ...
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐