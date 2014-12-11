TABLE-Swiss National Bank growth, inflation forecasts

DIARY-Top Economic Events to June 23
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
ZURICH Dec 11 Below is a table of the Swiss National Bank's latest projections for the Swiss economy, released on Thursday. Previous forecasts are in brackets.
2014 2015 2016 Inflation* 0.0 (0.1) -0.1 (0.2) 0.3 (0.5) GDP** 1.5-2.0 (at only around 2.0
just below 1.5) **average annual percentage change ***percentage change in real GDP For a story on the rate decision, click on For latest stories on the SNB ... RTRS-LEN-SNB-INT For stories on the economy ... RTRS-LEN-MCE-ECI For a chronology on rate changes since 2000 ... (Full Story)
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
NEW YORK, April 28 World stock markets dipped on Friday, as U.S. equities retreated after a soft reading on first-quarter economic growth, while the euro strengthened as euro zone inflation rose to hit the European Central Bank's target.
SOCHI, Russia, April 28 McLaren's beleaguered engine partners Honda are talking to several teams about a possible supply for next season, the Japanese manufacturer's Formula One chief Yusuke Hasegawa said on Friday.