CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-SNB keeps franc cap, flags deflation risk as ECB test awaits

(Corrects paragraph 2 to say cap introduced in 2011, not 2012. A version of this story at 0909 GMT contained the same error)

* SNB keeps cap, target rate for LIBOR on hold

* Says will take further measures if needed

* Revises up 2014 growth forecast

* Trims inflation outlook for 2014, 2015 and 2016

* Doesn't comment on whether has already intervened

BERNE, Dec 11 The Swiss National Bank restated its resolve on Thursday to stop the franc strengthening against the euro, a policy that may be tested early next year if the ECB takes further measures to stimulate the euro zone economy.

Expectations the European Central Bank will launch a quantitative easing programme are weighing on the euro and pushing the franc close to its cap of 1.20 francs per euro, imposed by the SNB in 2011. Then, at the height of the euro zone crisis, the strong currency threatened to tip the Swiss economy into deflation and a recession.

On Thursday, the Swiss central bank highlighted the risk of deflation as it pledged to make unlimited currency interventions and resort to additional steps "immediately" if needed to defend the cap. Officials would not be drawn on whether the SNB had already intervened in currency markets.

The SNB's implacable rhetoric could be tested as soon as next month. A Reuters poll of economists predicted on Wednesday that worries about deflation in the euro zone will push the ECB to launch full blown quantitative easing -- asset purchases with new money -- which would exert upward pressure on the franc.

"This will probably represent the SNB's last moment of peace," said Laurent Bakhtiari, an analyst with online trading company IG Group.

The franc rose to its highest in more than a week after the SNB confounded some market expectations that it could use Thursday's update to pave the way for negative interest rates.

The euro zone's woes mean the SNB will need to use all the room it has to manoeuvre on monetary policy, chairman Thomas Jordan said. In reality, the SNB has few options if the ECB begins buying sovereign debt early next year.

Analysts say it could unveil a quantitative easing of its own or impose negative interest rates -- effectively fees for depositing Swiss francs in Switzerland.

Economists view negative rates as more likely, but say the SNB will sweat it out until the ECB eases.

"There is no need to pull out the big gun, given that the manoeuvre margin is very tight and the ECB is about to proceed with full-blown quantitative easing in the next quarter," said Swissquote analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya.

The SNB kept its target range for the three-month Libor at 0.00-0.25 percent, raised its growth forecast for 2014 to 1.5-2.0 percent from just below 1.5 percent, but lowered all of its inflation forecasts. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; Writing by Katharina Bart; Editing by Catherine Evans)