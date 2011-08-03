TEXT-Swiss National Bank text on monetary policy

Aug 3 The Swiss National Bank issued the
following statement on Wednesday after cutting its interest rate
target band and taking other steps to counter the rallying Swiss
franc.
"Swiss National Bank takes measures against strong Swiss
franc.
The Swiss National Bank (SNB) considers the Swiss franc to
be massively overvalued at present. This current strength of the
Swiss franc is threatening the development of the economy and
increasing the downside risks to price stability in Switzerland.
The SNB will not tolerate a continual tightening of monetary
conditions and is therefore taking measures against the strong
Swiss franc.
Effective immediately, the SNB is aiming for a three-month
Libor as close to zero as possible, narrowing the target range
for the three-month Libor from 0.00-0.75 percent to 0.00-0.25
percent. At the same time, it will very significantly increase
the supply of liquidity to the Swiss franc money market over the
next few days. It intends to expand banks' sight deposits at the
SNB from currently around CHF 30 billion to CHF 80 billion.
Consequently, with immediate effect, the SNB will no longer
renew repos and SNB Bills that fall due and will repurchase
outstanding SNB Bills, until the desired level of sight deposits
has been reached.
Since the SNB's last quarterly monetary policy assessment,
the global economic outlook has worsened. At the same time the
appreciation of the Swiss franc has accelerated sharply during
the last few weeks. Consequently, the outlook for the Swiss
economy has deteriorated substantially.
The SNB is keeping a close watch on developments on the
foreign exchange market and will take further measures against
the strength of the Swiss franc if necessary."
