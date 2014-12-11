SNB keeps cap on franc, leaves rates unchanged

DIARY-Top Economic Events to June 23
ZURICH Dec 11 The Swiss National Bank kept its cap on the franc at 1.20 per euro on Thursday, reiterating its commitment to defend the limit with currency interventions and take further measures immediately if necessary.
It kept its target range for the three-month Libor at 0.00-0.25 percent, as analysts polled by Reuters all expected.
The franc has neared the 1.20 threshold again in recent weeks, but not breached it, leading some economists to believe the SNB had intervened to defend the cap. (Reporting by Zurich Newsroom)
NEW YORK, April 28 World stock markets dipped on Friday, as U.S. equities retreated after a soft reading on first-quarter economic growth, while the euro strengthened as euro zone inflation rose to hit the European Central Bank's target.
SOCHI, Russia, April 28 McLaren's beleaguered engine partners Honda are talking to several teams about a possible supply for next season, the Japanese manufacturer's Formula One chief Yusuke Hasegawa said on Friday.