SNB keeps cap on franc, leaves rates unchanged

ZURICH Dec 11 The Swiss National Bank kept its cap on the franc at 1.20 per euro on Thursday, reiterating its commitment to defend the limit with currency interventions and take further measures immediately if necessary.

It kept its target range for the three-month Libor at 0.00-0.25 percent, as analysts polled by Reuters all expected.

The franc has neared the 1.20 threshold again in recent weeks, but not breached it, leading some economists to believe the SNB had intervened to defend the cap. (Reporting by Zurich Newsroom)