SNB's Jordan says cap is key as pressure on franc intensified

BERNE, Switzerland Dec 11 The Swiss National Bank's cap on the Swiss franc is the key instrument to avoid tightening of monetary conditions, particularly after pressure on the franc intensified recently, Chairman Thomas Jordan said on Thursday.

"With interest rates at zero, the minimum exchange rate is the key instrument to avoid an undesirable tightening of monetary conditions," Jordan told a media conference in Berne

"This is especially important at the moment, as upward pressure on the Swiss franc has intensified once again," Jordan said, adding a further franc appreciation would push inflation well into negative territory.

The SNB kept rates at ultra-low levels and raised its growth forecast for 2014 in its quarterly rate decision on Thursday. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian and Albert Schmieder, writing by Silke Koltrowitz)
