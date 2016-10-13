Swiss Re, Bradesco launch commercial insurance venture in Brazil

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH Oct 13 Swiss Re and Brazil's Bradesco Group have launched a joint venture to create a commercial large-risk insurer in Brazil, the Swiss reinsurer said on Thursday.
Swiss Re said its commercial insurance arm signed a definitive agreement with Bradesco Seguros, the Brazilian banking group's insurance conglomerate, under which Bradesco Seguros would contribute its commercial large-risk portfolio to Swiss Re Corporate Solutions Brasil Seguros (SRCSB).
Bradesco would take a 40 percent equity stake in the joint venture, Swiss Re said, while its corporate solutions business would retain a 60 percent stake upon closing of the transaction, which is subject to regulatory approval. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Michael Shields)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.