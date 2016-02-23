UPDATE 2-Swiss Re names head of reinsurance to succeed CEO

* CEO to be replaced by reinsurance head Mumenthaler on
July 1
* 2015 net profit $4.6 bln vs $4.57 bln in poll
* Announces new share buyback of up to 1 bln Sfr
(Adds comment from incoming CEO and analyst, market reaction
and detail)
By Joshua Franklin
ZURICH, Feb 23 Swiss Re has appointed
the head of its main division to take over as CEO when Michel
Lies retires in July, the world's second-biggest reinsurer said
on Tuesday after announcing a 31 percent rise in full-year net
profit.
Christian Mumenthaler, 46, who has already been with the
company for 17 years, said his promotion did not mark a
strategic shift for the Zurich-based reinsurer.
"One thing is for sure, I think you can count on a lot of
continuity," Mumenthaler said at a results news conference.
The change at the top, to take effect on July 1, follows the
successful completion of Swiss Re's 2011-2015 financial goals
which included a return on equity of at least 7 percentage
points above risk-free 10-year U.S. government bonds and
boosting earnings per share by an average of 10 percent each
year.
News of the departure of the 61-year-old Lies, who has led
the reinsurer since 2012 and been with the company for more than
35 years, was of little surprise, analysts said.
"Mumenthaler is known to the market and he has a high degree
of credibility. I think it's a perfect choice," said
Baader-Helvea analyst Daniel Bischof, who has a "hold" rating on
Swiss Re's stock.
SHARE SLIDE
Reinsurers like Swiss Re, Munich Re and Hannover
Re act as a financial backstop for insurance
companies, helping them pay for large damage claims from
hurricanes or earthquakes in exchange for part of the premiums.
Profits in its life and health reinsurance business, which
posted a loss in 2014, helped net profit for 2015 climb 31
percent to $4.6 billion, matching analysts' forecasts. It posted
a $938 million profit for the fourth quarter.
However, analysts said the fact that the bottom line was
boosted by a one-off tax gain took some of the shine off the
forecast-matching numbers.
Shares in Swiss Re were down 1.4 percent at 92.15 francs by
1352 GMT, when the Stoxx Europe 600 European insurance sector
index was down 0.56 percent.
Swiss Re also announced plans for a share buyback of as much
as 1 billion Swiss francs ($1 billion) which would be completed
before its annual shareholder meeting in 2017 if excess capital
was still available, there was no major loss event and the group
does not find another use for the capital.
It also lifted its regular annual dividend to 4.60 Swiss
francs from 4.25 francs, although that was below the 4.75 francs
analysts had forecast.
($1 = 0.9953 Swiss francs)
(Editing by Edwina Gibbs, Greg Mahlich)