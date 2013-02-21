Swiss Re plans investor meetings ahead of possible CoCo bond

LONDON, Feb 21 (IFR) - Reinsurer Swiss Re will hold a series
of investor meetings ahead of possible issuance of contingent
capital, a banker said on Thursday.
The company, rated A1/AA-, has mandated Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, HSBC and RBS to
organise the roadshow, ahead of the possible Reg S offering.
The popularity of issuing contingent capital, or CoCos, has
picked up in recent months with several banks including KBC,
Barclays and UBS taking advantage of strong investor demand for
the product.
