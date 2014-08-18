HK-listed Fosun International in talks to buy Swiss Re unit -Bloomberg

Aug 18 Hong Kong-listed Fosun International Ltd
is in talks to buy a Swiss Re AG's U.S.
life insurance arm in a possible $400 million to $500 million
deal, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with
the matter.
However, a deal to buy the company, Aurora National Life
Assurance Co, had not yet been reached and could still fall
through, the news agency said, citing sources. (bloom.bg/1ldMBlS)
Fosun International is the parent company of Fosun Group,
backed by Chinese billionaire Guo Guangchang.
Bermuda-based reinsurer Wilton Re Holdings Ltd, backed by
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, had also expressed
interest in Aurora, Bloomberg said, citing one person.
Swiss Re, the world's second largest reinsurer, hired
Barclays last year to sell Aurora, a life insurance and annuity
provider based in Hartford, Connecticut, Bloomberg reported
citing sources.
Representatives of Swiss Re, Fosun International and Wilton
Re could not immediately be reached outside regular working
hours.
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)