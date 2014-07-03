Swiss Re says alternative capital cannot replace traditional reinsurers

ZURICH, July 3 Swiss Re played down
competition from alternative capital in the reinsurance industry
on Thursday, and said it was on track to meet its 2011-2015
financial targets.
"With clients expected to continue to rely on reinsurers for
services and long-term support, we also believe that alternative
capital cannot replace the traditional reinsurance model," the
reinsurer's chief executive Michel Lies said in a statement
released ahead of an investor day in London.
Swiss Re said it would announce its 2016 financial goals in
February.
