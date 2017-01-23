Swiss Re receives branch license to sell reinsurance in India

ZURICH Jan 23 Swiss Re has obtained
regulatory approval to open a branch in India, the world's
second largest reinsurer said on Monday, part of the Swiss
company's growth aspirations in the world's second most populous
country.
The branch, which opens operations on Feb. 1 in Mumbai, has
been licensed to sell non-life, life and health reinsurance
solutions directly to clients and brokers in India, the Swiss
reinsurer said.
"This is a significant milestone for us," Swiss Re's head of
reinsurance in Asia, Jayne Plunkett, said in a statement. "Our
new India branch, together with Swiss Re Global Business
Solutions centered in Bangalore, represent our commitment and
investment in India's long term future, and our ambition to be
part of this dynamic high growth market."
(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)