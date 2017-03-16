Swiss Re CEO Mumenthaler gets 6.25 mln Sfr in 2016

ZURICH, March 16 Swiss Re paid Chief
Executive Christian Mumenthaler 6.25 million Swiss francs ($6.26
million) in 2016 after he was promoted mid-year to the role,
according to the reinsurer's annual report published on
Thursday.
Total compensation for predecessor Michel Lies was 7.02
million Swiss francs in 2015.
Zurich-based Swiss Re also said its economic net worth
decreased by 2 percent to $36.6 billion as of the end of
December. Swiss Re aims to increase economic net worth per share
by an average of 10 percent per year over the reinsurance cycle.
($1 = 0.9989 Swiss francs)
