RPT-Swiss Re says in talks with Phoenix Group, no certainty of deal

ZURICH, July 12 Swiss Re said it was
in preliminary discussions with Phoenix Group Holdings about a
possible merger with the Swiss insurer's Admin Re business unit,
confirming a media report.
"There is no certainty that these discussions will lead to
any transaction. Further statements will be made if and when
appropriate," Swiss insurer said in a statement on Friday.
Sky News reported on Thursday that a deal between the two
could be worth 3 billion pounds ($4.53 billion) and would create
a business with more than 100 billion pounds under management
and close to 10 million policy holders.