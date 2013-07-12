版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 7月 12日 星期五 13:56 BJT

RPT-Swiss Re says in talks with Phoenix Group, no certainty of deal

ZURICH, July 12 Swiss Re said it was in preliminary discussions with Phoenix Group Holdings about a possible merger with the Swiss insurer's Admin Re business unit, confirming a media report.

"There is no certainty that these discussions will lead to any transaction. Further statements will be made if and when appropriate," Swiss insurer said in a statement on Friday.

Sky News reported on Thursday that a deal between the two could be worth 3 billion pounds ($4.53 billion) and would create a business with more than 100 billion pounds under management and close to 10 million policy holders.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐