Swiss Re expects prices to stabilise as it eyes new technology

ZURICH, Sept 12 Swiss Re, the world's
second-biggest reinsurance group, said on Monday it expected
price levels to stabilise and price erosion in natural
catastrophe business to slow.
"The second quarter of this year was a reminder that natural
catastrophes can happen in clusters, and this experience,
combined with several years of decreasing prices, shows that the
industry cannot be too far away from the bottom of the cycle,"
Swiss Re said in a statement sent from an annual meeting of the
reinsurance industry in Monte Carlo.
Swiss Re said it would focus on growing its corporate
solutions business and underwriting discipline in the current
environment.
The reinsurer further showed optimism over advancing
technologies, saying developments like big data as well as
cognitive and cloud computing could reduce costs in the
reinsurance and insurance industries, and open up new revenue
sources through novel services.
