Swiss Re expects price levels to stabilise across many business lines

ZURICH, Sept 14 Swiss Re, the world's
second-biggest reinsurance group, said on Monday it expected
price levels to stabilise across many lines of business,
reiterating comments from its chief executive last month.
"Over the long term, demand for nat cat (natural
catastrophe) capacity is expected to continue to increase," it
said in a statement ahead of an annual meting of the reinsurance
industry in Monte Carlo.
Reinsurers such as Swiss Re, Munich Re and
Hannover Re act as a financial backstop for insurance
companies, helping them pay for large damage claims from
hurricanes or earthquakes in exchange for part of the premium.
