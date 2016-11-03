Swiss Re sets 1 bln Sfr share buy-back as Q3 earnings fall

ZURICH Nov 3 Swiss Re will begin buying back up
to 1.0 billion Swiss francs ($1.03 billion) worth of its shares
on Friday after a smaller-than-expected third-quarter profit
fall.
The world's second-largest reinsurer said on Thursday that
net profit fell to $1.175 billion from $1.399 billion the prior
year after a difficult market and series of agricultural losses
in Europe set back its core property and casualty reinsurance
business.
The result was ahead of a 30 percent slip to $967 million
expected on average in a Reuters poll.
($1 = 0.9704 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Michael
Shields)