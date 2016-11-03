UPDATE 1-Swiss Re sets 1 bln Sfr buy-back as market softens in Q3

(Adds comment, details)
ZURICH Nov 3 Swiss Re will begin buying back up
to 1.0 billion Swiss francs ($1.03 billion) worth of its shares
on Friday after the capital-rich reinsurer weathered a difficult
third quarter better than some had expected.
The world's second-largest reinsurer said on Thursday that
net profit fell to $1.175 billion from $1.399 billion the prior
year after softening market conditions and a series of
agricultural losses in Europe set back its core property and
casualty reinsurance business.
The result was ahead of a 30 percent slip to $967 million
expected on average in a Reuters poll.
The reinsurer said results for the nine months through
September were boosted by strong investment returns and a focus
on large and tailored transactions that analysts have said set
it ahead of other peers.
"We continue to focus on profitable growth while also
addressing the protection gap in regions where people are still
not insured," Chief Executive Christian Mumenthaler said.
The billion-franc share buy-back was approved by
shareholders in April and is the second within two years. The
last -- also for up to 1 billion francs -- was announced after
the group's 2015 nine-month results.
($1 = 0.9704 Swiss francs)
